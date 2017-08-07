Seumas MacKay claims gold medal in Celtic Games debut

Seumas MacKay defied the odds to take home the gold medal in his debut outing in the under-18 national vest.

The 16-year-old athlete from Dunrossness ran a winning time of 1:54:07 in the 800m at the Celtic Games in Dublin on Saturday.

He led a field containing the best runners from Ireland and Wales from start to finish, despite being a year younger than the age limit.

Coach David Wagstaff, who has trained MacKay for around 18 months, hailed “an absolutely fantastic result and a great time”.

MacKay followed his 800m success with a silver medal in the 4 x 400m after running a strong second leg.

In June, MacKay ran a personal best time of 1:53:32 to win gold for Shetland at the island games in Gotland.