8th August 2017

Ollicks needed for cookery demonstration

Shetland cook Marian Armitage is on the lookout for ollicks – complete with livers – for a demonstration as part of Shetland Boat Week.

Ms Armitage is cooking fish in the Shetland Museum Boat Shed to entertain boat week visitors and on Thursday she will be teaming up with Charlie Simpson to make stap. The livers are needed for the recipe, but so far Ms Armitage has only been able to find gutted fish.

Stap is a mixture of ollick livers and flesh, which Ms Armitage says is an old Shetland staple which is extremely nutritous because of the vitamins in the liver. “It’s full of vitamin D and naturally occurring fish oil,” she said.

In order for the cooking demonstration to go ahead she and Charlie require “three good-sized ollicks” by 10am on Thursday morning. She said it would be great to know by tomorrow afternoon if anyone can supply them. Ms Armitage can be contacted on: 07795104860.

 

 

 

 

