8th August 2017

Shetland Boat Week aims to be bigger and better

Shetland’s second boat week got under way yesterday – and is set to be bigger and better with a favourable forecast.

It’s all happening this week at the Hay’s Dock hub for Shetland Boat Week. A large programme of events is available for locals and visitors to indulge in their interest in all things nautical. Photo: Stephen Gordon

Big  numbers of folk turned up yesterday to see what was on offer at Hay’s Dock, which is serving as the hub of the event. Other exhibitions, talks and demonstrations celebrating Shetland’s love affair with the sea and all things boaty are taking place throughout the isles.

Free boat trips for people rowing in punts and a Shetland foureen are available as are sailing trips in the iconic replica sixareen Vaila Mae.

Monday saw the launch of the book Shetland’s Open Boat Days at the Shetland Museum. It contains accounts of the 19th-century sixern fishery and the conditions the men endured at the time, which is edited by Charlie Simpson. “Please dinna ask me to sign it because I didna write it!” he said.

The book is published by The Shetland Times Ltd with all proceeds going towards the boat week. The cover features an illustration of a sixareen at sea with her sail up.

The painting was by James Andrew Morrison who emigrated to New Zealand and sent the picture to be auctioned in aid of the Lerwick swimming pool.

Over 50 events are taking place this week including the display of a star attraction, by the Pier Store at Hay’s Dock. A restored lifeboat from the Oceanic which was wrecked on the Shaalds of Foula will be on display all week. Restored by Robbie Tait and Jack Duncan the vessel is identical to those of the ill-fated Titanic.

Other events range from demonstrations of knot work by John Jamieson, cookery demonstrations with Marian Armitage, to opportunities to try the ship bridge simulator experience at the college in Scalloway.

