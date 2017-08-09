9th August 2017

WATCH: Surprise arrival at Cunningsburgh Show

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online, Videos

There was a surprise arrival at the Cunningsburgh Show on Wednesday – when a ewe unexpectedly gave birth.

Jim Jamieson brought 10 sheep down to the summer highlight of the agricultural calendar – and got the shock of his life when one of them produced a lamb after being taken to her pen.

Mr Jamieson, of Voe, said his back was turned when the momentous event happened.

 

Jim Jamieson from Voe with the new arrival – his black Shetland ewe gave birth to a fine healthy lamb after arriving at the Cunningsburgh Show on Wednesday. Photo: Jim Nicolson

 

He added he was “a bit surprised” when he heard the news about the late entry produced by the Shetland black ewe.

“I just got told. I was a bit surprised. Somebody said I’d have to alter my records, and I got extra tags.”

Mr Jamieson explained how he firmly believed his sheep had not been pregnant.

“I had a few losses of lambs in the park with disease problems. I thought that was a ewe that had lost a lamb. I just took her as a ewe on her own,” he said.

Mr Jamieson believes the journey down from Voe might have caused the ewe to go into labour.

But he has taken news of the arrival in his stride – and even bagged nine prizes for his fine looking animals.

“I didn’t expect anything like this,” he said.

He added modestly: “I kent I might get one or two. It’s just because there’s not so much sheep.”

Whether that is the case or not, Mr Jamieson can take satisfaction in knowing there is, at least, one more than there was before today.

A busy showfield at Cunningsburgh on Wednesday as children play on the new quad bikes on show. Photo: Jim Nicolson

The new lamb came on a day that was, at times, overcast but dry overall – and fine weather for a show day, all told.

There was plenty of interest in the cattle as well, which was this year judged by new Crofting Commission convener, Rod Mackenzie.

Sheena Anderson, of Dounby, Ollaberry, had good reason to smile. She was on hand with her Supreme Cattle Champion – a fine looking Shetland cow which just happened to be a sister to the beast which won supreme champion at Voe.

The cow also picked up the prize for Shetland Cattle Champion.

“The Shetland kye are outstanding and there are more beef kye this year,” she said.

“The handling class was well attended, too.”

Tags:
agriculture
Cunningsburgh Show

More articles about agriculture and Cunningsburgh Show

Wills wins support for Brexit ‘crisis’ motion at islands commission
Wills wins support for Brexit ‘crisis’ motion at islands commission
10/03/2017
Brexit debate sees opinions divide in farming and fishing sectors
Brexit debate sees opinions divide in farming and fishing sectors
17/02/2017
Apprentice pair aim to be best of the crop
Apprentice pair aim to be best of the crop
25/01/2017

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top