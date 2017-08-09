WATCH: Surprise arrival at Cunningsburgh Show

There was a surprise arrival at the Cunningsburgh Show on Wednesday – when a ewe unexpectedly gave birth.

Jim Jamieson brought 10 sheep down to the summer highlight of the agricultural calendar – and got the shock of his life when one of them produced a lamb after being taken to her pen.

Mr Jamieson, of Voe, said his back was turned when the momentous event happened.

He added he was “a bit surprised” when he heard the news about the late entry produced by the Shetland black ewe.

“I just got told. I was a bit surprised. Somebody said I’d have to alter my records, and I got extra tags.”

Mr Jamieson explained how he firmly believed his sheep had not been pregnant.

“I had a few losses of lambs in the park with disease problems. I thought that was a ewe that had lost a lamb. I just took her as a ewe on her own,” he said.

Mr Jamieson believes the journey down from Voe might have caused the ewe to go into labour.

But he has taken news of the arrival in his stride – and even bagged nine prizes for his fine looking animals.

“I didn’t expect anything like this,” he said.

He added modestly: “I kent I might get one or two. It’s just because there’s not so much sheep.”

Whether that is the case or not, Mr Jamieson can take satisfaction in knowing there is, at least, one more than there was before today.

The new lamb came on a day that was, at times, overcast but dry overall – and fine weather for a show day, all told.

There was plenty of interest in the cattle as well, which was this year judged by new Crofting Commission convener, Rod Mackenzie.

Sheena Anderson, of Dounby, Ollaberry, had good reason to smile. She was on hand with her Supreme Cattle Champion – a fine looking Shetland cow which just happened to be a sister to the beast which won supreme champion at Voe.

The cow also picked up the prize for Shetland Cattle Champion.

“The Shetland kye are outstanding and there are more beef kye this year,” she said.

“The handling class was well attended, too.”