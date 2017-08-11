Adventurer sails for Norway, exams success and Yell bar’s uncertain future
In The Shetland Times this week…
• An 84-year-old sailor whose yacht sank in the North Sea has returned to Shetland for a 2nd attempt at sailing to Norway.
• Hard work pays off for hundreds of Shetland pupils on exam results day.
• The Hilltop Bar in Yell hangs in the balance – unless fresh ideas can save the business.
• Two ex-councillors have come out in defence of the CPMR after a Freedom of Information request reveals council spending on the meetings.
… and much more.