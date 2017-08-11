Sumburgh Airport rated ‘good’ for passengers with disabilities

Sumburgh Airport has been praised for the quality of service it gives to disabled and mobility-restricted passengers.

A report by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) ranked the airport “good” in recognition of its performance on accessibility over the last 12 months.

Sumburgh Airport interim manager Lesley Still said: “We are delighted to have been recognised for the improvements we have taken to improve accessibility, which was always planned as part of our £6.5million refurbishment which was officially opened early this year.

“We are already taking further steps to improve accessibility by improving our waiting area and changing over signs for our disabled toilets.”

To achieve a rating of “very good” or “good”, airports must show high standards across customer satisfaction, waiting times and engagement with disability organisations. Failure in any area results in a “poor” rating.

The CAA’s framework aims to make sure disabled passengers receive a consistent and high quality service across UK airports. Enforcement action can be taken where there is regular under-performance.

After the UK’s 30 busiest airports were reviewed, six were rated “very good”, 20 were “good” and four were “poor”. Inverness Airport was among the “very good” airports.