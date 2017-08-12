12th August 2017

Oil production vessel arrives in Lerwick for decommissioning

Oil production vessel arrives in Lerwick for decommissioning
0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

An oil production vessel has arrived in Lerwick this morning, ahead of a major decommissioning project expected to create 30 jobs.

The 12,000 tonne, semi-submersible Buchan Alpha produced almost 150 million barrels of oil during its 36 years working in the North Sea.

The Buchan Alpha arriving in Lerwick this morning. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Dismantling of the giant will be carried out at Dales Voe over the next 17 months and the work will be performed by Peterson and Veolia.

It is believed to be the first major North Sea structure of its type to be disposed of in Scotland.

Around 98 per cent of the steel structure is to be recycled.

Chief executive of Lerwick Port Authority, Sandra Laurenson, said: “The arrival of Buchan Alpha is another significant milestone following more than a decade of decommissioning at Lerwick where Buchan is the largest project yet.”

Estelle Brachlianoff, senior executive vice-president Veolia UK and Ireland said: “We are expecting a growth in the decommissioning market and the Buchan Alpha contract is a significant example of this type of the potential expansion of this sector in Scotland.

“The offshore assets will now be recycled to give them a second, third or even fourth life creating jobs and investment in the local economy.”

Tags:
decommissioning
Lerwick Port Authority
North Sea
Oil and Gas

More articles about decommissioning, Lerwick Port Authority, North Sea and Oil and Gas

Lerwick Port Authority projects up for national awards
Lerwick Port Authority projects up for national awards
04/08/2017
Gair is new chairman of Lerwick Port Authority
Gair is new chairman of Lerwick Port Authority
18/07/2017
WATCH: Multi-million-pound Mair’s Pier officially opens
WATCH: Multi-million-pound Mair’s Pier officially opens
12/07/2017
Mair’s Pier to welcome first cruise ship
Mair’s Pier to welcome first cruise ship
11/06/2017
Decommissioning project could create 35 jobs
Decommissioning project could create 35 jobs
03/06/2017
Lerwick Port Authority predicts record-breaking cruise season
Lerwick Port Authority predicts record-breaking cruise season
12/04/2017

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top