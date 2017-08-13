Adamson hat trick as Cunningsburgh defeat Whalsay in Parish Cup final

Cunningsburgh won the Parish Cup for the third time, and the first since 1976, by defeating Whalsay 4-2 at Gilbertson Park in Lerwick yesterday afternoon.

A substantial crowd, probably the biggest for many years outwith an inter-county clash, witnessed an exciting clash which was in the balance until the last 20 minutes.

Declan Adamson was the man of the match for the winners, scoring a hat trick including a long-range strike from almost 40 yards.

Whalsay started well and opened the scoring in under five minutes although the scorer Magnus Thompson appeared to be about a yard offside. The linesman’s flag stayed down, however, and Thompson raced on and slipped the ball past Cunningsburgh keeper Saul Swanson.

It was end-to-end action until Adamson equalised in the 27th minute. Following a short spell of pressure from his side a cross from the right saw the ball break kindly for him and the striker made no mistake from close range.

The game remained closely contested, with plenty of chances, but no-one was able to add to the scoring until referee Robbie Goudie blew for half-time.

It was that man Adamson who eventually gave Cunningsburgh a lead they just about deserved around the 55-minute mark. Receiving the ball just inside the Whalsay half, he unleashed a long-ranger which flew over Whalsay keeper Stuart Manson and ended up in the back of the net.

Whalsay were not behind for long, however, and it was a another tremendous goal which drew them level again. Striker David Murray, just ouside the penalty area, took one touch and sent a left-foot shot into the top right corner past the despairing Swanson.

Back came Cunningsburgh and they had a great chance to retake the lead minutes later when a penalty was awarded. Keeper Manson, afraid to pick up the ball because of a suspected back pass, was caught in two minds and was judged to have fouled Cunningsburgh forward Sam Maver.

Up stepped Jordan Thomason, a man with an excellent record from the spot. But on this occasion he put the ball past the right-hand post, an outcome the Whalsay contingent must have viewed as a just one.

Cunningsburgh did not have to wait too long to go in front again though, and it was captain James Farmer who got the all-important third. A Sean Maver cross from the right saw the combative midfielder nip in front of the keeper to nod the ball over his head to make it 3-2.

A flurry of substitutes followed for both sides, and it was one of them, Cunningsburgh veteran Stuart Smith, who started the move which led to a fourth for his side.

Smith found fellow replacement Aaron Peart wide on the right and he carried on before shooting from a narrow angle. Manson dived well to parry the ball but Adamson was waiting at the far post to claim his hat trick.

There was still 10 minutes remaining for Whalsay to attempt to mount a comeback but Cunningsburgh saw out the match reasonably comfortably.

Peart and Smith both had great chances to make it five but they registered a rather weak effort and completely missed the target respectively.

Parish Cup Association president Iain Smith called on county assistant manager Kevin Main, a former Delting player, to present the trophies.

He first called up Adamson to receive the man-of-the-match award and then handed the prized trophy to Cunningsburgh captain James Farmer.

The jubilant men in green were in hearty voice as they posed for photographs before heading off to celebrate in time-honoured fashion.