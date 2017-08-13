13th August 2017

Lifeboat called from Boat Week to tow vessel to safety

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

A boat which got in to difficulty off Noss was assisted by the Lerwick lifeboat – which arrived on the scene straight from participating in Shetland Boat Week.

The lifeboat had left Hay’s Dock and was in Dales Voe doing an engine test when the Shetland Coastguard radioed to ask them to attend the pleasure boat Christine May. The boat, which had five people on board, had fouled its propeller on a creel rope close to Noss Head.

Arriving on the scene at around 4.30pm the lifeboat towed the Christine May back to Victoria Pier, arriving at around 6.15pm.

Second coxswain Garry Bremner said: “We normally need at least six crew for a shout, but although we only had five on board when the Coastguard called, taking into account the conditions and the size of the casualty vessel, I decided to go straight there rather than back to Lerwick to pick up more crew.

“The five of us managed fine, and doing that saved a lot of time.”

Tags:
coastguard
Lerwick lifeboat
lifeboat
Noss
RNLI

More articles about coastguard, Lerwick lifeboat, lifeboat, Noss and RNLI

Aith lifeboat called out after yacht suffered difficulties
Aith lifeboat called out after yacht suffered difficulties
29/07/2017
Medivac for Skerries man
Medivac for Skerries man
25/07/2017
Tribute unveiled to lifeboat crewman Ian Leask
Tribute unveiled to lifeboat crewman Ian Leask
08/07/2017
Norwegian yacht towed in after propeller problems
Norwegian yacht towed in after propeller problems
02/07/2017
Swedish yacht towed into small boat harbour
Swedish yacht towed into small boat harbour
18/06/2017
WATCH: Lifeboat open day proves a big attraction
WATCH: Lifeboat open day proves a big attraction
10/06/2017

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top