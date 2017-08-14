GALLERY: Boat Week parade

A successful Shetland Boat Week drew to a close at the weekend with a number of events including a parade on Saturday.

Tens of boats took part in the parade through the harbour, which begun at the festival’s Hay’s Dock base.

The Boat Week celebration of Shetland’s cultural connections ties to the sea culminated yesterday with a Sunday session aboard the Swan.

• For more on Boat Week see Friday’s Shetland Times.