Drink driver warned he could be facing jail

A repeat drink driver has been warned he could face a prison sentence after admitting being at the wheel at more than four times the limit.

Harley Goundry, 27, of Granville Terrace, Binchester in Bishop Auckland, admitted driving with 229 milligrammes of alcohol in his blood – well beyond the legal limit of 50 milligrammes.

Goundry, who was representing himself, also admitted driving without insurance when he appeared in the dock at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

The court heard Goundry had similar convictions on his record – something that Sheriff Philip Mann said he would take very seriously.

“That makes this offence very serious. It seems to me before I could decide how to deal with you I should get a criminal justice social work report,” he said.

“It’s a very serious matter, and it could potentially involve a custodial sentence. That being the case I will defer sentence for a period to allow a criminal justice social work report to be prepared.”

He said it would be in Goundry’s interests to get hold of a solicitor before then.

Goundry was ordained to appear for sentence on 13th September.