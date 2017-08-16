16th August 2017

Isles ‘monkey flower’ is a new species

0 comments, , by , in Environment, News, ST Online

Scientists have discovered a new “monkey” flower near Quarff – with bigger petals than its Alaskan ancestors.

The “monkey flower” from Quarff. Photo: Jim Nicolson

Researchers from the University of Stirling’s department of biological and environmental sciences have identified the new species of Mimulus guttatus. It has also been given a more colloquial name – “Shetland monkey flower” – which refers to the shape of the flowers, said to resemble a monkey’s head.

The plant was discovered by chance while the research team was carrying out fieldwork in the isles. It has now been investigated under laboratory conditions and the researchers are hailing the discovery as showing that evolution can occur much more quickly than previously thought.

Violeta Simon-Procar with associate professor Mario Vallejo-Marin at Stirling and James Higgins at Leicester University say the evolutionary changes have taken just 200 years – a mere flash in evolutionary terms.

It is believed its ancestor was originally a species introduced to the British Isles a few centuries ago during the time colonial travellers shipped home flora and fauna from around the world. Mimulus guttatus is said to originate from Alaska but was well suited to the “auld rock”.

The new variety, according to the research, has doubled its number of chromosomes – a process known as genome duplication. That explains the bigger size of the petals, which are wider and speckled with red spots. The flower is about the size of a 50 pence piece.

Genome duplication is not unusual but the changes usually have occurred millions of years ago. The Mimulus guttatus is causing a stir because the evolution has happened so quickly.
Dr Vallejo-Marin, who specialises in the evolution of plants, told the BBC: “Evolution is often thought to be a slow process taking thousands or millions of years.

“Yet we show that a major evolutionary step can occur in less than a couple of hundred years.”
The phenomenon has given the scientists an opportunity to look into the early development of evolution with what some would consider a simple yellow flower.

Paul Harvey of Shetland Amenity Trust said the story, which was published on the BBC on Wednesday morning was “a bit out of control”. It was not essentially a new species, he said, but a hybrid form, which he described as a “benign invader”. It was interesting that the species had altered in such a short time, he said.

He added that when the trust was putting together its biodiversity plans they discovered that Mimulus guttatus likes damp conditions and meadows.

Stephen Gordon

Tags:
Botany
nature
Quarff
wildlife

More articles about Botany, nature, Quarff and wildlife

Lucky day for trapped solan seen by couple on walk
Lucky day for trapped solan seen by couple on walk
29/06/2017
Album launch for talented young musician Hall
Album launch for talented young musician Hall
24/05/2017
Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary seeks public ‘seal’ of approval to secure its future
Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary seeks public ‘seal’ of approval to secure its future
10/05/2017
READER POLL: The vote is now open for the 2017 Shetland Times calendar competition
READER POLL: The vote is now open for the 2017 Shetland Times calendar competition
21/10/2016
Rare fin whale found stranded on Noss
Rare fin whale found stranded on Noss
16/09/2016
Next year’s Lerwick Guizer Jarls get aquainted at galley shed
Next year’s Lerwick Guizer Jarls get aquainted at galley shed
02/09/2016

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top