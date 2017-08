The Lerwick lifeboat has been sent to the aid of a shellfish boat suffering propeller problems off Noss.

The Sadie Joan made the call to the coastguard at 8.45am this morning, Wednesday 16th August. It is believed she had something wrapped around her propeller.

The lifeboat is expected to tow the ailing vessel into Lerwick harbour.

The incident was ongoing at 9.30am.