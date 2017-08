A man who had a heart attack on an oil platform off Shetland this morning is being airlifted to hospital in Norway.

The man was on the Dunbar platform north east of the isles when an emergency call went out at 6.55am this morning, Wednesday 16th August.

The coastguard rescue helicopter was sent out to pick up the man so he can be seen in hospital in Bergen.

The incident was ongoing at 9.30am.