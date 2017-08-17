18th August 2017

Interim ban for man who crashed and overturned car

A 30-year-old man who drove at excessive speeds, collided with a roadside barrier and overturned his car, has been banned from the road while he awaits sentencing.

Dan Inkster, of Lyndhurst Place, Lerwick, also admitted refusing to supply a blood sample at the Gilbert Bain Hospital later that day.

The incident occurred on the A970 at Mail, Cunningsburgh, on 5th March this year. Appearing at Lerwick Sheriff Court this morning Inkster pleaded guilty to the offences.

The court heard how Inkster attempted an overtaking manoeuvre at excessive speeds before losing control of the vehicle, crashing into a barrier and overturning the car before coming to a stop in the middle of the carriageway.

Police requested a blood sample to determine the levels of alcohol in his system but Inskter refused to provide a specimen.

Sheriff Philip Mann noted that Inkster had previous convictions for drink driving and decided to defer sentencing to allow for background reports to be compiled.

He told Inkster that he would consider “all sentencing options” and banned him from the road in the interim.

