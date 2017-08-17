When the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo’s Brigadier David Allfrey first visited Shetland he discovered the heart of Shetland’s musical heritage – fiddles.

When he requested a troupe of Shetland fiddlers to perform at the 2014 tattoo Margaret Robertson formed, along with others, Hjaltibonhoga.

Since then Hjaltibonhoga have been invited back time and time again – they are now one of three pillars of the REMT.

Hear Margaret’s story and insights into Hjaltibonhoga’s experiences at the military tattoo.