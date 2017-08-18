18th August 2017

White House silence, dirty food outlets, stained glass expert and show results

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

In The Shetland Times this week…

• Council refuses to comment after private talks are held over future of ‘White House’.

• Environmental health inspectors reveal findings on dirtiest food outlets in Lerwick.

• Stained glass expert explains skills of his trade as Lerwick Town Hall gets ready to reopen again.

• Photos and full results from Cunningsburgh and Walls shows.

… and much more.

Tags:
Cunningsburgh Show
Lerwick Town Hall
North Ness
Shetland Islands Council
Walls Show

More articles about Cunningsburgh Show, Lerwick Town Hall, North Ness, Shetland Islands Council and Walls Show

Plenty on offer at Walls Show
Plenty on offer at Walls Show
12/08/2017
WATCH: Surprise arrival at Cunningsburgh Show
WATCH: Surprise arrival at Cunningsburgh Show
09/08/2017
Town hall time capsule is replaced
Town hall time capsule is replaced
03/08/2017
Planning obstacles (Vic Thomas)
Planning obstacles (Vic Thomas)
21/07/2017
Not an image I recognise (Alan Skinner)
Not an image I recognise (Alan Skinner)
24/06/2017
Update on SIC workers’ White House return expected ‘soon’
Update on SIC workers’ White House return expected ‘soon’
20/06/2017

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top