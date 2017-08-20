Spurs claim Fraser Cup after overcoming strong Ness challenge

Spurs won senior football’s Fraser Cup yesterday, defeating Ness United 4-3 at Scalloway in a pulsating match which could have gone either way.

Ness were either level or in front for 80 of the 90 minutes and it was only inexperience in defence at crucial moments which cost them the game.

It looked a fiesty encounter from the start with both sets of players giving it everything. Declan Adamson sent a free kick wide for Ness while Spurs had a good chance which Ness keeper Kern Duncan did well to get a hand to.

A fine shot from Spurs striker Sam Maver following a corner almost broke the deadlock and in the 21st minute an effort from Ness midfielder James Farmer whistled past the right-hand Spurs post.

Ness were probably the better side for the first quarter and they deservedly went in front in the 25th minute. Adamson was put through clear on the right and his left-foot shot was likely heading for the back of the net before it took a deflection off a Spurs defender and ended up in the other side of the goal.

Ness continued to press and create chances and with a minute left of the first half striker Ian Bray was rewarded for his efforts. The ball again found itself in the Spurs box and this time Bray pounced to fire right-footed past the helpless Wood for 2-0.

Spurs came out with a renewed vigour after the break, immediately taking the game to their opponents, and with 10 minutes of the half gone Sam Maver made it 2-1. His close-range shot gave Ness keeper Kern Duncan no chance.

Shortly afterwards Spurs found themselves level, with midfielder Jordan Thomason finding himself completely isolated following a corner kick and able to head home.

Spurs went ahead in bizarre fashion in the 65th minute. Duncan was shepherding the ball out of play for a throw-in but unfortunately no-one told him about the presence of substitute Lewis Harkness. The youngster nipped the ball off the keeper and from the tightest of angles found the back of the Ness net.

The Ness heads could well have gone down at this point, as they had created little in the second half, but remarkably they immediately went straight to the other end and equalised. This time Adamson on the left, with the help of another fortunate deflection, was the scorer to tie the match again at 3-3.

Ness got a corner kick in the 80th minute but ould not take advantage, and from their next attack Spurs got the goal which decided the final. This time Sam Maver outstripped Edward Oldbury on the left, then turned the tall defender before unleashing a powerful shot past the despairing Duncan.

Two minutes later Ness had a glorious chance to equalise again but this time Wood kept his side ahead with a superb diving save. Yet another corner resulted and this time Ness were only inches away from finding the net.

Referee Robbie Leask blew for full time and a relieved Spurs had claimed another trophy, captain Sam Ward receiving the cup from Shetland Football Association president Magnus Flaws.

