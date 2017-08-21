21st August 2017

Lerwick lifeboat rescue to feature on BBC documentary

The Lerwick lifeboat Michael and Jane Vernon is to feature in a BBC documentary showcasing the lifesaving work of the RNLI.

In Wednesday night’s episode the lifeboat’s rescue of the crew of Skerries whitefish boat Ocean Way will star. The boat sank a few miles off her home isle in March this year.

This is the second episode of the 12-part series Saving Lives at Sea, which features real-life rescue footage alongside stories and testimonials from crew, lifeguards and people rescued by the lifeboat.

Filmed during the past year, the programme will give a unique insight into the lives and work of the volunteers who rescue thousands of people around the coast of the UK every year.

