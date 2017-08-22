22nd August 2017

Dangerous driving appeal

Dangerous driving appeal
Police are appealing for information after receiving a report of dangerous driving near Cunningsburgh on Monday afternoon.

Officers said the incident was said to have involved a dark blue estate car on the A970 south of Cunningsburgh and a cyclist.

It happened at about 2pm and it is believed a person in a dark coloured vehicle may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lerwick Police Station by calling 101.

