22nd August 2017

Rocker prepares to get his locks off at Heavy Metal Buffet

A local rock musician is to shave off his trademark long locks at this weekend’s Heavy Metal Buffet for charity.

Guitarist Damien Calder is shortly to undergo a hair transformation. Photo: Matt Jolly Photography

Having performed in multiple acts over the last six years such as Hoygir and Bulletfarm, guitarist Damien Calder is having his hair shaved to raise money for Cancer Research UK. The hair is being donated to the Little Princess Trust.

“The idea to cut my hair off has been in my mind for a few years now, and the final inspiration was my grandfather being diagnosed and battling with cancer last year,” said Mr Calder.

“Unfortunately earlier this year, he passed away, so I’m doing this in his memory as well as all those that have lost their battle”.

The cut is due to take place at Saturday’s portion of the Buffet rock festival, with a video planned so those that cannot attend can watch the event.

Mr Calder added: “The current total raised is just over £200 on my JustGiving page, and over £100 in cash donations, which a fantastic amount and I’m so grateful to those that have donated”.

Donations can be made online at justgiving.co.uk/damien-calder, and cash donations can be made over the three nights of The Buffet at the Lerwick Legion, at JB’s Autostore, John Goudie Stores and The Takeaway.

