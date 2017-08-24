The Heavy Metal Buffet podcast began in the summer of 2012.

From its inception five years ago the podcast grew into an online video channel and annual rock festival. Though, this weekend (25th-28th August) will be the last ever Buffet rock festival.

Founder and host Dirk Robertson tells host (and his sister) Marjolein Robertson, all about his background and how much he has enjoyed promoting music in the isles.

Listen on for a potted history of Heavy Metal Buffet.