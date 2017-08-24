24th August 2017

WATCH: New Living Lerwick video shares stories of ‘Da Street’

A new promotional video has been released by Living Lerwick hailing local businesses and a trip to “Da Street”.

The film, produced by JJ Jamieson, was shot during the recent Lerwick Shopping Week and features poetry from isles wordsmith James Sinclair.

It has clocked up more than 24,000 views on the Living Lerwick Facebook page with more than 300 shares.

Living Lerwick is hoping businesses will give their backing to an extra four years of its business improvement district (BID).

The ballot closes today.

Earlier this year Shetland Islands Council gave its support for a second term. As a property owner in the BID area, it has six votes.

Living Lerwick has cited a number of successes during its first term.

These include the shopping week, the winter festival, pulling in £140,000 of external funding and sharing business posts on Facebook.

It has also noted the Christmas tree at the cross, gutter cleaning, and a summer flower scheme.

The BID scheme has been divisive, with some shop owners arguing they get little in return for the money paid in levies, and others in legal disputes after refusing to pay their fees.

The ballot is being counted tomorrow morning with the result announced later that day.

