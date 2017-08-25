25th August 2017

Ferry fare cuts, GP worries and the Shetland Beer Festival in this week’s Shetland Times

• The Scottish government will finally deliver on its manifesto promise to cut ferry fares next year but locals are demanding action on cabins.

• Plans to re-jig GP services in the West Side have been met with an angry response by residents.

• A Scalloway Hotel employee who took refuge in a Barcelona cafe during the terrorist attack has vowed not to let the experience stop her travelling.

• Northern Isles MP Alistair Carmichael significantly outspent his rival candidates in June’s election after being banrolled by his political party to the tune of thousands of pounds.

• The first Shetland Beer Festival which took place at Gilbertson Park has been voted a big success.

• Spurs retain the Fraser Cup after a strong second-half show against Ness.

