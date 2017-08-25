Lottery money awarded to Disability Shetland

Disability Shetland have been awarded a significant funding boost from the Big Lottery Fund.

The three-year grant of £138,000 will go towards the running of the charity’s services for individuals and groups.

Disability Shetland will deliver a range of group activities, clubs and individual programmes for clients with disabilities and additional support needs throughout all areas.

The service is for young people and adults with physical and/or learning disabilities. It aims to help people develop personal and social skills which will enable them participate in community activities.

A full time team leader will coordinate all services and deploy club leaders and support workers.

The charity says the team leader will recruit and train the large number of volunteers required to support clients at clubs and activities.

It adds the project will support 130 beneficiaries over its three year course and will involve over 40 volunteers.

The money will cover half the complete running costs for Disability Shetland. But organisers behind the charity say it is important to continue its fundraising efforts.

The announcement follows news recently that the charity would receive almost £100,000 over a similar time-frame from Children in Need.

Team leader Stephanie Bain said: “This is the first time for a while that we have received three year funding from big funders such as the National Lottery.

“This is due to the recognition of the ongoing hard work of the organisation to raise the profile of Disability Shetland to gain such fantastic support from our local community, so thank you.”

Big Lottery Fund Scotland Chairwoman, Maureen McGinn, said: “I am delighted that Disability Shetland has been successful in securing a Big Lottery Fund grant. The funding will make a big difference where it is needed most and I wish Disability Shetland every success as it goes on to develop and expand its project for the benefit of their local community.”