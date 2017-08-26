26th August 2017

Beginning of the end for Heavy Metal Buffet

After years as the biggest event in the alternative music calendar last night signalled the beginning of the end for the Heavy Metal Buffet.

Heavy Metal Buffet favorite, Nomadia was one of the many highlights of the night. Photo: Steven Johnson

This year’s Buffet is to be a three evening extravaganza of music with last night’s opener seeing the usual selection of local and travelling acts playing rock, metal, punk and even funk across two stages.

Still promoting new music to the very end yesterday saw a stunning debut performance from doom metal act Yun.

Instrumental act Nomadia later kicked the evening into high gear, with a blistering set which inspired a circle pit in the middle floor.

Mainland acts Vantage Point and Twin Heart also successfully got the crowd going but it was local act Big Time Quell who really stood out on the night, playing a set which evenly split new material with songs from their debut EP Greatest Hits.

To hear Heavy Metal Buffet promoter Dirk Robertson discuss the Buffet’s big send-off you can listen to this week’s Shetland Times podcast here.

• Full review in next Friday’s Shetland Times

