26th August 2017

WATCH: Screenplay festival kicks off with parade to cinema

by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

Screenplay film festival has officially begun following the annual high-spirited parade through Lerwick.

Led by Festival Director Kathy Hubbard, two dozen participants kept up the tune of Wallace and Gromit as they marched from the Market Cross to Mareel this morning.

Hillswick Hall hosted the opening film of the festival last night with a showing of Scott of the Antarctic, released in 1948.

Throughout the remaining nine days, Mareel will put on several screenings of a range of films – including The Eagle Huntress, A Man Called Ove, and Terminator 2 in 3D.

Love Actually star Bill Nighy is this year’s headline guest. He will perform a Question-and-Answer session on Saturday night after the showing of his new film, The Limehouse Golem.

Screenplay began in 2007 and has been curated by Mark Kermode and his partner Linda Ruth Williams ever since.

This year’s event runs until Sunday 3rd September.

Tags:
film festival
Kathy Hubbard
Mareel
Mark Kermode
Screenplay
Shetland

