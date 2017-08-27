WATCH: Hundreds enjoy Mind Your Head fun run in Cunningsburgh

Hundreds congregated in Cunningsburgh today for the annual Mind Your Head fun run and walk.

Almost 400 runners, walkers and children on scooters and bikes took part in the event, which this year coincided with the launch of the mental health charity’s new support services.

And in sharp contrast to last year’s deluge, participants made their way around the course in pleasantly warm weather. The sun even broke through the clouds forcing many walkers to take off some of their layers.

Before the run, Mind Your Head service manager Anouska Civico spoke about the new Wellness support services and introduced the charity’s four staff members who started their jobs two weeks ago.

Then it was over to jazzercise instructor Toyah Irvine to warm up the runners before they set off around the 5km or 10km courses.

Among those walking the longer route was Mind Your Head board member Graeme Howell who completed the route as part of his ongoing fitness drive.

He was joined by Mind Your Head staff and board members as he crossed the finishing line – even managing a jog in the last few metres.

If that was a big personal achievement the first runner home was Hannah Hale, who is in the isles visiting her father, the Rev Neil Brice. She took first place in a time of 41m 29s.

The first male runner to finish the 10km was Raymond Aitken in 43m 25s, while Danny Isbister was thought to be the youngest to run the full course, completing it in an hour. Teenager Aimee Smith was the winner of the 5km race with a time of about 23 minutes.

