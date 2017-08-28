Fireballs dominate final day of Lerwick Regatta

Strong winds made for challenging races on the Sunday of Lerwick Regatta where three trophies were up for grabs.

A total of eight dinghies – including three Fireballs, two Flying 15s, two Albacores and one GP14 – made their way round a large course in Braewick set by Bruce Leask.

And it was the three Fireball models which dominated proceedings, taking first place in each contest.

The first race of the day, the Kveldsro Cup, was won by David Grant in his Fireball called Firewall.

Then Scott Nicolson in Tidal Fire claimed victory in both the Thistle Trophy and the Sullom Voe Trophy, securing him the prize for best performance of the day.

Commodore John Manson said: “I’d like to thank all the visiting boats and all the helpers for helping to put on a fantastic weekend’s sailing for everybody.”