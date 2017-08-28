Unst Show gets thumbs up from NFU boss

Unst Show was graced with dry and sunny weather on Saturday, making a great day for exhibitors and visitors alike.

A welcome addition to the show field was the newly-constructed show shed which came after years of fundraising by the Unst Show committee.

It was officially opened by NFU Scotland president Andrew McCornick, visiting for the first time, who commented on the community spirit of the event and noted its importance for the isle.

Entries were up in several categories, including sheep and kye, making for high-standard contests.

And away from the animals, there was plenty on offer to keep the high number of visitors entertained. Trade stands, charity stalls, and a beer tent were among the star attractions.

See Friday’s Shetland Times for the full report, featuring results and more photos.

By Shona Johnson