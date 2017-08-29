North Roe Primary School given a ‘satisfactory’ report by inspectors

North Roe Primary School has been given a satisfactory inspection report by Education Scotland.

It follows a visit from government inspectors in May, who held discussions with parents and carers, children and staff.

Evidence was gathered to evaluate the quality of leadership, learning, teaching and assessment, attainment and achievement, and wellbeing, equality and inclusion.

The inspection team found the following strengths:

• Led by the vision of the head teacher, the school enjoyed strong partnerships with parents and the local community.

• Positive relationships were found across the school, which lead to children feeling safe, cared for and valued.

• There was a focus on recognising success and achievement, helping to increase confidence and self-esteem in the school’s children.

• Youngsters were polite and well-mannered, were keen to learn and were proud of their school.

However, several areas for improvement were identified:

• A need to raise attainment and achievement.

• A desire to develop the curriculum in line with national guidance.

• A need for the development of more robust approaches to assessing, tracking and monitoring children’s progress was highlighted.

• The school also needs to take a more focussed approach to self-evaluation, quality assurance and improvement planning.

Chairman of the education and families committee, George Smith, said: “We welcome external scrutiny in any form, to help us evaluate the quality of the services we provide to our children in Shetland.

“Education Scotland inspectors have supported North Roe Primary School to identify its educational strengths and also areas where further improvement work needs to be targeted.

“I want to thank staff concerned for their hard work and I am sure they will take on board all the advice they have received, and continue to improve the quality of the education they are providing in North Roe Primary School.”

• Inspectors gave the following evaluations for North Roe Primary School:

Leadership of Change – satisfactory

Learning, teaching and assessment – satisfactory

Raising attainment and achievement – satisfactory

Ensuring wellbeing, equality and inclusion – satisfactory