First gas flows into Total plant from new West of Shetland fields

French energy giant Total has produced the first gas from its Edradour and Glenlivet field west of the isles.

The field uses subsea technology to pipe gas directly to a purpose-built production facility near Sullom Voe.

The area is close to the Laggan-Tormore fields which came on stream in February last year.

The Edradour and Glenlivet development promises to bring additional production capacity of up to 56,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day.

President of Exploration and Production at Total, Arnaud Breuillac, said: “The start-up of the Edradour and Glenlivet fields demonstrates Total’s ability to deliver projects, taking advantage of favourable market conditions and simplifying designs to optimise execution.

“We have completed this project ahead of schedule and 30 per cent under the initial budget.

“This development will contribute to our production growth in the North Sea.”

The Edradour and Glenlivet development consists of a 35-kilometre tie-back of three subsea wells to the existing Laggan-Tormore production system, which includes the 143-kilometre pipeline and the onshore Shetland Gas Plant. Following treatment at the gas plant, the gas is exported to the UK mainland and will serve the UK domestic market.