31st August 2017

Ban for driving without insurance twice in three days

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

A 26-year-old man caught driving without insurance twice in a space of just a few days has been banned from the road for six months.

John Fullerton, of Anderson Road, Lerwick, pleaded guilty to both insurance charges when he appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

He also admitted a third charge of causing excessive noise in a van by revving the engine unnecessarily on Lerwick’s Commercial Road later that same month.

Fullerton was first caught driving without insurance on 3rd February this year. And just three days later he was again found to be driving without insurance.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said that his client had being going through “a difficult time” when the offences occurred, having lost his girlfriend and his job.

He was driving “a vehicle he had just purchased”, which was similar to his last and on both occasions, his position to police “was that he was covered”.

Sheriff Philip Mann told Fullerton that he had made “a very big mistake” and that by virtue of the totting up process he had to be disqualified from the road.

He endorsed his licence with a total of 12 penalty points, six for each insurance offence, and fined him a total of £700 for all three offences.

Tags:
Driving Offences
Lerwick Sheriff Court

More articles about Driving Offences and Lerwick Sheriff Court

Chance to see behind the scenes at Lerwick Sheriff Court
Chance to see behind the scenes at Lerwick Sheriff Court
31/08/2017
Man narrowly avoids jail after ‘devastating’ outburst
Man narrowly avoids jail after ‘devastating’ outburst
30/08/2017
Interim ban for man who crashed and overturned car
Interim ban for man who crashed and overturned car
17/08/2017

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top