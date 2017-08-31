Ban for driving without insurance twice in three days

A 26-year-old man caught driving without insurance twice in a space of just a few days has been banned from the road for six months.

John Fullerton, of Anderson Road, Lerwick, pleaded guilty to both insurance charges when he appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

He also admitted a third charge of causing excessive noise in a van by revving the engine unnecessarily on Lerwick’s Commercial Road later that same month.

Fullerton was first caught driving without insurance on 3rd February this year. And just three days later he was again found to be driving without insurance.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said that his client had being going through “a difficult time” when the offences occurred, having lost his girlfriend and his job.

He was driving “a vehicle he had just purchased”, which was similar to his last and on both occasions, his position to police “was that he was covered”.

Sheriff Philip Mann told Fullerton that he had made “a very big mistake” and that by virtue of the totting up process he had to be disqualified from the road.

He endorsed his licence with a total of 12 penalty points, six for each insurance offence, and fined him a total of £700 for all three offences.