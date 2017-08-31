Chance to see behind the scenes at Lerwick Sheriff Court

Lerwick Sheriff Court is to open its doors to the public next Saturday as part of September’s Doors Open Days events.

Normally off-limits areas of the building, such as the Sheriff’s chambers, will be open to view between 10am and 1pm on 9th September.

Security firm G4S will be in attendance and visitors will be able to see the back of the van which transports people from custody to court. The firm is keen to recruit and will be free to talk to interested people.

And there may even be a mock trial if enough people attend on the day, with roles such as jury member and the accused being filled by willing participants.

Honorary sheriff Arnold Duncan will also be on hand to tell people about the history of the King Erik Street building.