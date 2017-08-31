31st August 2017

Chance to see behind the scenes at Lerwick Sheriff Court

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

Lerwick Sheriff Court is to open its doors to the public next Saturday as part of September’s Doors Open Days events.

Normally off-limits areas of the building, such as the Sheriff’s chambers, will be open to view between 10am and 1pm on 9th September.

Security firm G4S will be in attendance and visitors will be able to see the back of the van which transports people from custody to court. The firm is keen to recruit and will be free to talk to interested people.

And there may even be a mock trial if enough people attend on the day, with roles such as jury member and the accused being filled by willing participants.

Honorary sheriff Arnold Duncan will also be on hand to tell people about the history of the King Erik Street building.

Tags:
Arnold Duncan
Doors Open Days
G4S
Lerwick Sheriff Court

More articles about Arnold Duncan, Doors Open Days, G4S and Lerwick Sheriff Court

Ban for driving without insurance twice in three days
Ban for driving without insurance twice in three days
31/08/2017
Man narrowly avoids jail after ‘devastating’ outburst
Man narrowly avoids jail after ‘devastating’ outburst
30/08/2017
Interim ban for man who crashed and overturned car
Interim ban for man who crashed and overturned car
17/08/2017
Unpaid work for pair after violent struggle with police
Unpaid work for pair after violent struggle with police
17/08/2017
Sex offender placed under supervision
Sex offender placed under supervision
03/08/2017
Man admits historical underage sex charges
Man admits historical underage sex charges
02/08/2017

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top