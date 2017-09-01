1st September 2017

Big-hearted Willum raises a grand for the lifeboat

A super-fit schoolboy has raised £1,000 for the RNLI by taking part in a gruelling swimming and cycling challenge – double his initial £500 target.

Willum Tulloch from Sandwick took part in the Great Scottish Swim in Loch Lomond.

But the 12 year-old did not stop with a half mile swim.

Leaving the water, he got on his bike and cycled 20 miles from Balloch to Tarbet.

Willum, who enjoys time fishing with his dad, has come to appreciate what a dangerous place the sea can be.

He decided to take up the challenge out of respect for the work the lifeboat do.

