1st September 2017

Community Choices footpath upgrade gets underway at the Sletts

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

Work to upgrade the Sletts Footpath in Lerwick will start next week, to begin work voted for by the Shetland public through the Shetland Community Choices initiative earlier this year.

The improvement work will see the 520 metre path resurfaced along its length from the “Matchbox house” to the junction with Breiwick Road.

Offering views of the Lerwick coastline and Breiwick, the path is said to be a popular route for walkers throughout the year.

The existing narrow path that cuts across the rocky coastline will be widened to a width of at least 1.2 metres or wider where possible, and will improve access for people with wheelchairs.

For safety reasons, the council says the footpath will be closed during the upgrade work which is expected to take around six to eight weeks, weather depending.

Roads manager Dave Coupe said: “The Sletts Footpath is well used by locals and visitors and we hope that these improvements will improve access to allow more people to enjoy this scenic stretch of coastline.

“We would ask people to please bear with us during the next few weeks while construction work is underway. To allow us help maintain a safe environment we’d also ask people to use alternative footways and not to enter the work area.”

The Sletts Footpath upgrade works are expected to cost £87,500 to be funded by £67,500 from Shetland Community Choices and £20,000 from the SIC.

Shetland Community Choices is a participatory budgeting initiative with £50,000 provided by the Scottish government, match funded by Shetland Islands Council. A total budget of £100,000 was available to support various projects decided by a public vote in March 2017.

Tags:
Paths
Shetland Islands Council
Sletts

More articles about Paths, Shetland Islands Council and Sletts

White House silence, dirty food outlets, stained glass expert and show results
White House silence, dirty food outlets, stained glass expert and show results
18/08/2017
Town hall time capsule is replaced
Town hall time capsule is replaced
03/08/2017
Planning obstacles (Vic Thomas)
Planning obstacles (Vic Thomas)
21/07/2017
Not an image I recognise (Alan Skinner)
Not an image I recognise (Alan Skinner)
24/06/2017
Delay in decision over island games funding request
Delay in decision over island games funding request
19/06/2017
North Road will close on Sunday for surface work
North Road will close on Sunday for surface work
02/06/2017

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top