1st September 2017

Wheelie bins, Living Lerwick – and a very big rabbit

• Plans to give two wheelie bins to every home have come under fire

• Living Lerwick will continue for another four years after businesses narrowly backed it

• Jack Hunter’s big rabbit proves to be a prize-winner in Unst

• Ambitious plans to dredge parts of Dales Voe and create an ultra-deep water quay have been revealed

• A man who had a sexual relationship with an under-age girl has been placed under supervision

• Schools official scotches rumours over new high school delays

• Hear the latest views of our MSYPs.

• Catch our report on the Unst Show

• Read our Ideal Homes feature

