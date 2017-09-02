3rd September 2017

Fond farewell for outgoing MSYPs

Shetland’s two outgoing MSYPs – Kaylee Mouat and Kelvin Anderson – met for an informal lunch and presentation this week along with their families, councillors and Tavish Scott to mark the end of their term as elected representatives for young people.

Kaylee, who has served two terms, was first elected in 2013: “The past four years have been the most amazing experience,” she said.

“I’ve met some brilliant people and had the opportunity to take part in some great events and work on some really valuable campaigns and projects.

“The work that we’ve done wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the local council.”

Kelvin, who was first elected in 2015, added: “There have been loads of highlights but also loads of hard work involved in championing young people’s voices from across

Shetland. I loved getting together from MSYPs from all over Scotland – it’s been an amazing experience.”

SIC convener Malcolm Bell thanked the two for their services over the past few years. He also welcomed the new MSYPs – Charlie Haddon and Sonny Thomason – who were elected in March.

Mr Bell said: “Shetland has always been well served by its representatives in the Scottish Youth Parliament and Kaylee and Kelvin have been no exception.

“I have been very impressed by their work both in the parliament and here in Shetland where they have worked tirelessly in the interests of our young people. Standing for election is no easy thing to do and we wish them both every success in the future.”

