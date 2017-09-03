Bambeenies proves popular for babies

A “mumpreneur” has been staging her second consecutive event aimed at all things babies this weekend.

The Bambeenies baby and children show has been taking centre stage at the Clickimin Centre in Lerwick.

Organiser Jenny Teale said the event highlighted a range of businesses and services relating to young children and parenting, providing mums, dads and carers with a one-stop shop for all their baby needs.



“This is our second year. Last year was the first year we’d tried it so this year it’s a bit bigger. We’ve got more demos and things going on,” she said.

Highlights have included a “princess show”, a fashion show and a so-called sling demo – a demonstration of the use of baby wraps and slings.

“We’ve got a football demo, so there are lots of things for boys, girls, young and old.”

Bambeenies is known for providing daily classes at Islesburgh Community Centre and elsewhere. Lessons are provided in baby massage, baby yoga, dancing classes, sensory development classes.

It also provides parties and stages events.