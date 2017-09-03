3rd September 2017

Crowds turn out for Yell Show

The weather may have stayed cool, but that did not stop a large crowd of visitors attending the Yell Show yesterday.

Organisers were pleased to note a typically high standard of exhibits on display.

James Nicholson and his nine year-old son, Ollie, thought the visit well worthwhile – Mr Nicholson went home with the prize for overall beef champion, after taking his
Simmental cow to the show with her British Blue twin calves.

• Full report in next week’s Shetland Times.

