Crowds turn out for Yell Show

The weather may have stayed cool, but that did not stop a large crowd of visitors attending the Yell Show yesterday.

Organisers were pleased to note a typically high standard of exhibits on display.

James Nicholson and his nine year-old son, Ollie, thought the visit well worthwhile – Mr Nicholson went home with the prize for overall beef champion, after taking his

Simmental cow to the show with her British Blue twin calves.

• Full report in next week’s Shetland Times.