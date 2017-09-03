Crowds turn out for Yell Show
by Shetland Times
The weather may have stayed cool, but that did not stop a large crowd of visitors attending the Yell Show yesterday.
Organisers were pleased to note a typically high standard of exhibits on display.
James Nicholson and his nine year-old son, Ollie, thought the visit well worthwhile – Mr Nicholson went home with the prize for overall beef champion, after taking his
Simmental cow to the show with her British Blue twin calves.
• Full report in next week’s Shetland Times.