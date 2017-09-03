‘Hairst Helly’ will see welcome return of music tuition sessions

Two tutors who attended teaching sessions last year organised by Hjaltibonhoga – the Shetland fiddlers of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo – have been given a return invite.

Gordon Gunn and Adam Sutherland will host two days of tuition in Islesburgh Community Centre next weekend.

The two fiddlers, whose isles visit has been dubbed a ‘Hairst Helly’, are due to headline concerts in the Voe Hall on Friday and in the Sound Hall in Lerwick the following day.

An open invitation has been extended by Hjaltibonhoga to anyone seeking tuition.

Gordon Gunn, from Wick, released his second album ‘Wick to Wickham’ in 2015 with his previous release, ‘Shoreside’ in 2000.

Gunn has a well-established career teaching internationally as well as locally to the North of Scotland.



Despite the long break between solo albums he has been kept busy recording and touring alongside Adam Sutherland with fiddlers Charlie McKerron and Kevin Henderson as part of the band ‘Session A9’.

Adam Sutherland from Errogie, Loch Ness, released his solo album ‘Squall’ in 2013. As well as his Session A9 career, the bands Sutherland has been a part of include The Treacherous Orchestra, Peatbog Faeries, Babelfish and Croft no.5.

He has also recently been nominated for a Scottish Traditional Music Award with pianist Hamish Napier under the duet title of ‘Nae Plans’.

The two fiddlers are set to bring their own methods of tuition to the workshops, which were said to have been very well received last year.

A last minute, and additional bonus to the Hairst Helly, is the Australian band ‘Neon Light’. Australian folk musicians Michelle Burton, harp, Catie Martin, cello and oboist/fiddler Jessica Foot explore the far reaches of the contemporary Aussie-Trad musical vernacular.

Jessica Foot joined Hjaltibonhoga on their tour of Melbourne with the overseas Tattoo in 2016.