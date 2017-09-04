4th September 2017

Man denies assault

A man from Walls has appeared in Lerwick Sheriff Court, accused of assaulting a man in the village.

Andrew Cumming, 26 of Kirkidale, denied kicking the man on the body, knocking him to the ground to his injury on 1st September.

Cumming also denied driving a vehicle on the A971 at Walls the following day with a provisional licence and without supervision.

He further pleaded not guilty to driving without insurance and no test certificate for the vehicle.

Cumming was released on bail with special conditions that he not approach or contact the man, as well as not enter a residential area in Walls.

 

