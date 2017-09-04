Man hospitalised after alleged Walls assault

A 27-year-old man is expected in court, following an incident which landed a 66-year-old man in hospital.

Police say the matter relates to an “alleged serious assault” said to have occurred in Walls on Friday night.

A police statement said: “Police in Shetland can confirm that a 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an alleged serious assault in the Walls area.

“Emergency services were alerted to the incident at about 10pm on Friday, 1st September.

“A 66-year-man suffered a serious but non-life-threatening injury which required treatment at the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick.

“The 27-year-old will appear at Lerwick Sheriff Court in due course.”