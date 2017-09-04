4th September 2017

Muckle Roe bridge closure

Muckle Roe bridge closure
The Muckle Roe bridge will close to traffic on Wednesday to prepare for essential maintenance.

Between 9.30am and 11.30am contractors working on behalf of Shetland Islands Council will be installing an access cradle below the bridge, to carry out the work. The work involved in installing the cradle is weather dependent.

The closure will be kept as short as possible and the roads service apologised to anyone affected. The department can be contacted on 01595 744866 if anyone has specific concerns relating to the closure.

