6th September 2017

Young drivers get safety tips at Clickimin workshop

S6 students at Anderson High School have been given road safety advice to reduce the risk of accidents among teenage drivers.

The Driving Ambition workshop, held at Clickimin Leisure Complex yesterday, is an annual fixture in the school’s calendar. Brae High School students have already taken part.

It featured presentations from the police, fire and ambulance services on the dangers of the road and the causes of accidents.

A local mechanic and a driving instructor were there, too, giving practical sessions on basic car maintenance and advice on preparing for the driving test.

And students also tried out the ‘Seatbelt Convincer’ – a sliding seat on an inclined metal frame that simulates a low impact collision.

Between 2012 and 2016, there was an average of 36 casualties on Shetland’s roads, including one death.

Chair of the Shetland road safety advisory panel councillor Robbie MacGregor said: “The Driving Ambition workshops have become a popular annual event with the older students at Brae and Anderson High Schools.

“Educating young drivers not only keeps them safer but will help to make Shetland’s roads safer for everyone. Thanks again to Total E&P UK Ltd for their sponsorship of the event again this year.”

Total E&P UK’s facilities management co-ordinator Jenny Wink said: “We’re pleased to support the 2017 Driving Ambition programme. It’s important that young drivers are taught about road safety and we hope that the students who attend these workshops will think differently when they’re behind the wheel.”

