Colourful emoji bales raise awareness for children’s charity

Bales decorated as emojis are on display at a farm in the South Mainland as part of a campaign to help a children’s charity.

A total of 11 bales have been dressed in purple wrap and made to look like funny faces by the Irvine family, who farm in Boddam.

The wrap and graphics were bought from farm supplies company Carrs Billington, which is hoping to raise over £13,000 for WellChild. The charity helps terminally-ill children move out of hospital and into their homes.

And the bales – which are positioned at the roadside next to Boddam Farm – have gone down a storm with passers-by.

“Everybody thinks they’re really brilliant,” said Sandra Irvine. “It’s good to put a smile on folk’s faces.”

It was Mrs Irvine’s 11-year-old granddaughter, Shaina Phillips, who applied the comedy faces to the bales. Their expressions range from “crying with laughter” to “in love”.

The idea to take part in the charity campaign came from family friend Jane Mott from Rompa – and the Irvines were only too happy to jump in.