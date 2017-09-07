8th September 2017

Colourful emoji bales raise awareness for children’s charity

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

Bales decorated as emojis are on display at a farm in the South Mainland as part of a campaign to help a children’s charity.

The purple emoji bales in Boddam are rasing awareness for WellChild. Photo: Dave Donaldson

A total of 11 bales have been dressed in purple wrap and made to look like funny faces by the Irvine family, who farm in Boddam.

The wrap and graphics were bought from farm supplies company Carrs Billington, which is hoping to raise over £13,000 for WellChild. The charity helps terminally-ill children move out of hospital and into their homes.

And the bales – which are positioned at the roadside next to Boddam Farm – have gone down a storm with passers-by.

“Everybody thinks they’re really brilliant,” said Sandra Irvine. “It’s good to put a smile on folk’s faces.”

It was Mrs Irvine’s 11-year-old granddaughter, Shaina Phillips, who applied the comedy faces to the bales. Their expressions range from “crying with laughter” to “in love”.

The idea to take part in the charity campaign came from family friend Jane Mott from Rompa – and the Irvines were only too happy to jump in.

Tags:
Charity
South Mainland
WellChild

More articles about Charity, South Mainland and WellChild

WATCH: Hundreds enjoy Mind Your Head fun run in Cunningsburgh
WATCH: Hundreds enjoy Mind Your Head fun run in Cunningsburgh
27/08/2017
Rocker prepares to get his locks off at Heavy Metal Buffet
Rocker prepares to get his locks off at Heavy Metal Buffet
22/08/2017
Staff recruited as charity prepares to offer support
Staff recruited as charity prepares to offer support
18/08/2017
Holly goes through pain barrier to raise funds for Disability Shetland
Holly goes through pain barrier to raise funds for Disability Shetland
31/07/2017
Pedal power takes Banchory pupils all the way to Unst
Pedal power takes Banchory pupils all the way to Unst
05/06/2017
Funding will pay for sexual abuse charity’s running costs
Funding will pay for sexual abuse charity’s running costs
09/05/2017

About Andrew McQuarrie

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top