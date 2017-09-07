Shetland born and bred Thomas Jones left the isles to study music and sound production after he finished his education at the Anderson High School.

Since then he has travelled the world working in different productions and tours.

After returning to Shetland a little over three years ago he has begun working for Shetland Arts as well as taking part in numerous arts projects and the band Big Time Quell.

He speaks to podcast host Marjolein Robertson about these endeavours as well as upcoming music festival extravaganza Bop Stock And Three Smoking Venues.