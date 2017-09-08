Flight wars, locum GPs and cheerful bales
• Airlines Loganair and Flybe have suffered self-inflicted blows in the race to attract passengers
• Hefty locum costs and a shortage of permanent GPs means health chiefs are facing a half million pound overspend
• Cheerful bales have been brightening the landscape in Boddam
• A total of 131 data protection breaches have been logged by NHS Shetland since January 2009
• The council’s chief executive has remained tight-lipped over speculation the authority is in talks to take over Slap
• Demand for council houses has reached an “historic low”
• Urgent appeal is made for new Fair Isle nurse
• Viking raiders descend on Unst but it is all in the spirit of good fun
• Speak to fishermen first, urges skipper over controversial landing idea