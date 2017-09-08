8th September 2017

Flight wars, locum GPs and cheerful bales

• Airlines Loganair and Flybe have suffered self-inflicted blows in the race to attract passengers

• Hefty locum costs and a shortage of permanent GPs means health chiefs are facing a half million pound overspend

• Cheerful bales have been brightening the landscape in Boddam

• A total of 131 data protection breaches have been logged by NHS Shetland since January 2009

• The council’s chief executive has remained tight-lipped over speculation the authority is in talks to take over Slap

• Demand for council houses has reached an “historic low”

• Urgent appeal is made for new Fair Isle nurse

• Viking raiders descend on Unst but it is all in the spirit of good fun

• Speak to fishermen first, urges skipper over controversial landing idea

