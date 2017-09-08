9th September 2017

WATCH: Ideal Homes Show gets under way at Clickimin

WATCH: Ideal Homes Show gets under way at Clickimin
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

Architects, artists, and bubbling hot tubs are among a host of stalls and services at this weekend’s Ideal Homes Show.

Tonight saw the opening of the biennial Rotary Club of Shetland event, which last time pulled in more than 2,000 visitors.

And thousands has been raised from the show for good causes over the years.

Rotary president Stuart Boocock said there had been a good number of folk through the door tonight.

He said there was quite a few new exhibitors this time including Moar Doors and Shetland Hot Tubs, plus new building companies.

Split across three halls of the Clickimin, visitors were picking up anything from camera lenses, to advice on a new home and checking out swanky looking furniture.

“It’s one of our primary fundraising events which we raise money for a lot of local charities, some national and international charities as well,” Mr Boocock said.

Making a splash: Elaine Drakeford and her son Ryan as he tries out the hot tub. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Ian Malcolmson of Malcolmson Architects (previously Redman Sutherland Architects), said it was the fourth time they had been at the show and it was chance for people to see their skills.

“From our point of view it’s a slow burner for us because nobody says ‘can I come and have a house today’,” he said. “But a lot of people come back in six months and say ‘I saw you at the Ideal Homes Show.”

“But a lot of people come back in six months and say ‘I saw you at the Ideal Homes Show.”

Across the way Elaine Drakeford fired up a demo of the hot tub with her son Ryan taking the plunge. she said she got the idea from her sister in Orkney and they hire out two hot tubs around the isles.

She said she got the idea from her sister in Orkney and they hire out two hot tubs around the isles.

Meanwhile a “wheel of fortune” was given a whirl at the Camera Centre stall – ready for customers to win a bonus prize.

In the main hall isles artist Jim Tait had a mixture of intricate prints and orginal paintings on show, including many of the vessels that have graced Shetland waters.

Artist Jim Tait with one of his original pieces. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

“I’ve always loved boats. I’m a Shetlander and the fishing industry is a particular interest of mine,” he said.

“My love is the sea,” said Mr Tait.

“I’ve studied it so long, I’m nearly getting it right now.”

The Ideal Homes Show continues tomorrow from 10am to 4pm and from 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

 

 

Tags:
clickimin
Ideal Homes Show
Rotary
Shetland

More articles about clickimin, Ideal Homes Show, Rotary and Shetland

Young drivers get safety tips at Clickimin workshop
Young drivers get safety tips at Clickimin workshop
05/09/2017
WATCH: Screenplay festival kicks off with parade to cinema
WATCH: Screenplay festival kicks off with parade to cinema
26/08/2017
Digital Forum reveals success of superfast broadband roll-out
Digital Forum reveals success of superfast broadband roll-out
25/08/2017
PODCAST: Margaret Robertson – Hjaltibonhoga fiddles and Vikings at Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
PODCAST: Margaret Robertson – Hjaltibonhoga fiddles and Vikings at Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
17/08/2017
Veteran sailor back to try North Sea trip again
Veteran sailor back to try North Sea trip again
12/08/2017
WATCH: Wellies at the ready for Voe Show
WATCH: Wellies at the ready for Voe Show
05/08/2017

About Adam Guest

Reporter for The Shetland Times. I have also worked as a senior news reporter at The Press and Journal, The Barnsley Chronicle and as a freelance reporter for The Doncaster Free Press. Alongside news reporting I specialise in music and sports journalism. Pork pie lover.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top