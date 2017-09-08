WATCH: Ideal Homes Show gets under way at Clickimin

Architects, artists, and bubbling hot tubs are among a host of stalls and services at this weekend’s Ideal Homes Show.

Tonight saw the opening of the biennial Rotary Club of Shetland event, which last time pulled in more than 2,000 visitors.

And thousands has been raised from the show for good causes over the years.

Rotary president Stuart Boocock said there had been a good number of folk through the door tonight.

He said there was quite a few new exhibitors this time including Moar Doors and Shetland Hot Tubs, plus new building companies.

Split across three halls of the Clickimin, visitors were picking up anything from camera lenses, to advice on a new home and checking out swanky looking furniture.

“It’s one of our primary fundraising events which we raise money for a lot of local charities, some national and international charities as well,” Mr Boocock said.

Ian Malcolmson of Malcolmson Architects (previously Redman Sutherland Architects), said it was the fourth time they had been at the show and it was chance for people to see their skills.

“From our point of view it’s a slow burner for us because nobody says ‘can I come and have a house today’,” he said. “But a lot of people come back in six months and say ‘I saw you at the Ideal Homes Show.”

Across the way Elaine Drakeford fired up a demo of the hot tub with her son Ryan taking the plunge. she said she got the idea from her sister in Orkney and they hire out two hot tubs around the isles.

Meanwhile a “wheel of fortune” was given a whirl at the Camera Centre stall – ready for customers to win a bonus prize.

In the main hall isles artist Jim Tait had a mixture of intricate prints and orginal paintings on show, including many of the vessels that have graced Shetland waters.

“I’ve always loved boats. I’m a Shetlander and the fishing industry is a particular interest of mine,” he said.

“My love is the sea,” said Mr Tait.

“I’ve studied it so long, I’m nearly getting it right now.”

The Ideal Homes Show continues tomorrow from 10am to 4pm and from 10am to 4pm on Sunday.