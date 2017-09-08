Whitedale win premier league title after 27-year wait

Whitedale have won the Ocean Kinetics Premier League after beating Ness Utd in their final game of the season.

Goals from Bobby Scott, Greg Tulloch and Duncan Anderson were enough to secure a 3-2 victory for the home side in a top-of-the table clash at Strom.

Whitedale’s title success comes 27 years on from the last time they were crowned champions.

Whitedale manager Craig Nicolson said: “The boys are amazing, absolutely amazing. It’s been a brilliant season, solid results all the way through, and a constant squad all the way through – so chuffed beyond bits.”

Scott opened the scoring for Whitedale with a close-range finish after seven minutes before Ian Bray did likewise at the other end just three minutes later.

However, the home side put their noses in front once again soon into the second half when a defensive error allowed Tulloch the freedom to run in on goal and slot a cool finish past Kern Duncan in the visitors’ net.

And it was not long before 2-1 became 3-1. In a similar fashion to Tulloch two minutes previously, Anderson picked up the ball in the opposition half and – after a strong run – put himself one-on-one with the keeper.

His first shot hit the post. But the ball popped back into his path and he made no mistake at the second time of asking.

Ness Utd pulled one back when Ryan Keddie headed in a corner from Parish Cup hat-trick hero Declan Adamson.

But it was not enough to stop Whitedale, who would have gone 4-2 up had they not had a penalty saved.

At the final whistle, cheers rang out from the home support as the Whitedale players kicked-off celebrations that were almost as exuberant as their luminous-orange shirts.